Uber Is Giving Startups 7 Minutes To Pitch Google Ventures Investors

On-demand car app Uber has partnered with Google Ventures to give entrepreneurs 7 minutes to pitch during a free ride, the company wrote on its blog.

All you have to do is request an “UberPITCH” ride through the app while in Silicon Valley. When your car arrives, you will have 7 minutes to pitch a “distinguished” investor from Google Ventures. Then the investor will give you feedback for 7 minutes.

“Whether you spend your weekends hacking together a product or are still plotting out your perfect pitch deck — UberPITCH is your chance to get in front of some of Silicon Valley’s most accomplished investors,” Uber writes on its blog.

So if you have a great idea and live in Palo Alto, Mountain View or Menlo Park, you can request an UberPITCH ride between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. PT today.

This comes just a day after Uber launched its courier service called UberRUSH.

Check it out below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.