How Uber Is Using Its Giant Pile Of Cash To Snuff Out Its Biggest Rival, Lyft

Uber will give you $US250 in Uber credit if you convince a Lyft driver to sign up for UberX, the car company’s low-cost service.

Uber recently promoted one of its tweets that said, “Want $US250 in Uber credit? Introduce a Lyft driver to us and get free rides! They will make $US500 for trying uberX! t.uber.com/250credit,” Harrison Weber at Venture Beat reports. Here’s the ad:

All you have to do is hop in a Lyft car, and let the driver know Uber will give new drivers $US500 after they complete one trip.

The next step is to sign up the driver using your special referral page. Once the driver completes his or her first Uber ride, you’ll automatically get $US250 in Uber credit.

This is just the latest move by Uber in the battle to dominate the transportation space.

Earlier this year, Uber released an ad on Facebook that said, “Don’t Pay a Premium to Fist Bump.”

Last year, Uber drove around a mobile billboard in San Francisco with the message “Shave The ‘Stache.” In response, Lyft parked a truck with a sign that read, “Be More Than A Number,” outside Uber’s office in San Francisco.

Meanwhile, Uber recently raised $US1.2 billion at an $US18 billion valuation. Part of the reason it raised all that money was to be able to spend it on aggressive marketing campaigns like this that can destroy Lyft, its biggest rival.

