Uber drivers reveal 5 ways to get a better passenger rating

If you’ve ever used Uber, then you’re familiar with rating your driver between 1 and 5 stars at the end of the ride. What’s less known, however, is that all drivers do the same for you as a passenger. Having a low rating could prevent you from getting rides. Here’s how you can up your rating — according to Uber drivers.

Follow Tech insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.