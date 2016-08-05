An Uber passenger raised over $8,000 to send her driver to Rio to watch his son compete in the Olympics

Thanks to the efforts of an Uber passenger, an Olympian’s father is now heading to Rio to watch his son compete.

Uber driver Ellis Hill was driving passenger Liz Willock on an hour-long trip in Philadelphia when Hill revealed that his son would be competing in the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, according to People. When Hill said he couldn’t afford to go to the games, Willock wanted to help.

Here’s what she told People:

“It was devastating to hear that. Here’s this wonderful man who has a close relationship with his son and I know any parent would want to see their son or daughter compete at the Olympics, but it was very understandable how that could be out of reach.”

Willock knew several people in the travel industry, since she works for a concierge service that helps people who are seeking clinical trials find travel and accommodations, according to People. She immediately created a GoFundMe, asking for $7,500 to help Hill see his son Darrell compete in shot put at the Olympics.

The fund raised $8,200 in just a week and now Hill is headed to Rio.

Would like to personally thank everyone who donated to help my Dad get to Rio, we achieved our goal. God is Good. #Thankful

— Darrell Hill (@B1GHomie) August 1, 2016

Uber itself even got involved in the fundraising. According to NBC Philadelphia, Uber is providing Ellis with a $250 gift certificate to a restaurant in Rio and $1,000 in Uber credits to use while he’s in Brazil.

