The Uber passenger who attacked his driver apologised in a new interview

The passenger who was caught on video slapping and pulling the hair of an Uber driver apologised in a new interview from CBS This Morning.

“It’s not me, and it was hard to watch and I’m ashamed,” Benjamin Golden said.

On October 30, Golden got in the car of Uber driver Edward Caban. Caban said after Golden refused to give clear directions he told him to get out of the car and suspended the trip. That is when Golden attacked the driver. Caban used pepper spray to push Golden back. Caban posted the encounter on his YouTube account.

Golden told CBS that he was not sure how many drinks he had and that he did not know what happened in the Uber driver’s car until after he was released from jail. Golden is facing legal action from both Caban and the Orange County district attorney.

In the fallout from video, Caban was fired from his job as a marketing executive at Taco Bell.

Story and editing by Andrew Fowler

