We just got our first glimpse of Uber's vision for flying taxis

Uber will partner with Aurora Flight Sciences on its ambitious flying taxi project, Aurora first announced in a press release Tuesday.

Aurora Flight Sciences is an aviation and aeronautics research company specializing in the design of unmanned aircrafts. The company unveiled its concept for Uber’s flying taxi service, which is based on the X-plane it’s building for the U.S. Department of Defence, in a YouTube video Tuesday.

That X-Plane, dubbed the XV-24A, completed a flight test program in Webster Outlying Field in Southern Maryland in early March.

The announcement was made during an Uber Elevate presentation in Dallas.

“The Uber Elevate mission is all about low noise, high reliability, and low cost,” Aurora CEO John Langford wrote in a press release. “By drawing on our nearly 30 years of successful autonomy and robotic programs, Aurora is well positioned to deliver on this urban solution. We have already built and flown the first proof-of-concept aircraft and we’re excited to partner with Uber in accelerating the eVTOL initiative.”

This story is developing…

