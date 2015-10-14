An Uber glitch exposed tons of its drivers' personal information

Uber The new Uber Partner app, which helps drivers track their rides.

A glitch in the new app Uber created for its drivers accidentally exposed tons of confidential, sensitive personal information — like drivers’ licenses and financial documents — to other Uber drivers around the world, Gawker reports.

The Uber Partner app, introduced earlier on Tuesday, is the ride-hailing startup’s new tool for drivers to manage their accounts and track their rides.

It’s also how new Uber drivers get brought onto the system, including entering their personal information and uploading stuff like their tax forms so they can get paid.

But after its introduction, there was a big problem. When new drivers went to sign up earlier today, clicking the button to upload their licenses would brought them to a page where they could see documents that as many as a thousand other drivers had already uploaded.

That includes “clear, high-resolution pictures” of documents containing sensitive personal information, including Social Security numbers, per the report. All in all, there were 179 pages. It would be an identity thief’s idea of a miracle.

Members on a popular Uber driver forum seemed to confirm that they could see the same info.

Uber says that this information is no longer visible.

“As soon as we were made aware of this we immediately fixed it,” an Uber spokesperson told Gawker.

Uber has repeatedly come under fire for failing to protect its drivers’ privacy: Eight months ago, as many as 50,000 driver names and licence numbers were downloaded by a hacker, and Uber is looking into a connection between that incident and rival ride-hailing company Lyft.

