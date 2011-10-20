Uber's Cars Might Be Sleek, But You Can Tell It's A Startup By Its Office

WSJ’s Maya Baratz arrives at Uber NYC’s launch party in the car service.

Photo: Uber Blog

Uber considers itself a luxury brand. The dispatch car service sends black cars to anyone who needs a ride quickly and is willing to pay a few extra dollars for convenience.There’s no calling in advance and no cash is exchanged. Every ride, including tip, is charged on a credit card Uber keeps on file.



The service has taken off. Uber raised $11 million in February, it will be raising another round soon, and it is launching in more than a dozen cities next year. Celebrities, including the Glee cast and Sir Mixx-A-Lot use Uber too.

We swung by the startup’s San Francisco headquarters last month. To be fair, Uber warned us there wouldn’t be much to photograph. It had just received new furniture and the office was in disarray.

Uber was right, but it was refreshing to see the high-profile startup in a modest space. And cofounder Travis Kalanick is always fun to kick back with. So we invaded.

