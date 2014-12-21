Uber Responds After Singer Nikki Williams Accuses Her Driver Of Trying To 'Grab And Kiss' Her

Nikki Williams, a singer-songwriter based in South Africa, tweeted early Saturday morning that her Uber driver “tried to grab and kiss on me in my own driveway.”

Just reported my Uber driver for sexual Harrassment. He tried to grab & kiss on me in my own driveway. Fought him off and ran inside. #WTF

— Nikki Williams (@nikkiwilliams) December 20, 2014

Williams says she fought off her driver and reported the incident to Uber.

The ridesharing company was swift to respond, deactivating the driver and providing the following statement to Mashable:

Uber has zero tolerance for this behaviour, and we apologise to Ms. Williams for this terrible experience. We immediately deactivated the driver, and have begun an investigation.

We’ve reached out to Uber for more information and we’ll update the story if we learn more from the company.

This is just the latest in a string of alleged incidents against Uber drivers. A Boston-based Uber driver was arrested this week for allegedly kidnapping and raping a passenger on Dec. 6, and an Uber driver in India allegedly raped a female passenger last week.

In response to these incidents, Uber outlined several steps it is considering to increase the safety of its global operations, including research into biometrics and voice verification to improve its screenings of drivers.

