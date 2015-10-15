Uber's drivers will now help look out for missing children

Uber’s New York City drivers will now help look out for lost and missing children.

On Wednesday, Uber announced a new partnership with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

30,000 Uber drivers in New York City will now receive AMBER alerts, notifications about child kidnappings.

It’s not clear if these AMBER alerts differ from the ones iPhone users receive automatically on their phones when a child is reported missing in their area.

This isn’t an entirely new feature: Uber started testing AMBER alerts in Colorado over the summer. But now, drivers in 180 cities across the country will start seeing AMBER alerts.

Uber isn’t the only company to incorporate an AMBER alert feature into its product; both Facebook and navigation system Waze have integrated support for the alert system too.

Earlier on Wednesday, Uber announced it would roll out UberRUSH, its FedEx killer.

