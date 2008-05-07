Hot mummy Blogger To Terrify 'Today' Staff, Viewers

Time to set the TiVos, folks. America’s favourite potty-mouthed mummy blogger, Heather B. Armstrong, better known as “that Dooce chick” is in New York (all the way from Salt Lake City) to appear on NBC’s “Today.” Armstrong launched her blog in 2001 igniting both the debate over blogging about the workplace (she was fired from her job for it) and the now-ubiquitous mummy blogger genre.

What’s she going to talk about during her 10:30 a.m. segment? Let’s hope her 2004 fantasy about Al Roker comes up:

Last night I had a dream that Al Roker was demonstrating proper breastfeeding techniques to me and a room full of 18 other pregnant women. He had gigantic nipples and was handling them with an almost unlawful carelessness, just swinging them around and pinching them and mooshing them like little red meat patties.

More likely: she’ll talk about her new book, a compilation of memoir-essays written by herself and other bloggers/writers, “Things I Learned About My Dad.”

No doubt appearing on “Today” will help her move some books, but it probably won’t do much to help her earn some more of those $7-$28 CPM ads that Federated Media is selling for her site: Offline promotion doesn’t really doesn’t do much for online properties — particularly for blogs. You can also find Heather/Dooce tonight at Soda Bar in Brooklyn, where she’s likely to be surrounded by her core constituency: Other mummy bloggers and their admirers.

