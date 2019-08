Uber settled in a class-action lawsuit to pay $28.5 million to 25 million riders. The car service app was sued for misrepresenting their background checks as “industry leading.” As part of the proposed settlement, Uber will rename their “safe ride fee” to “booking fee.”

