Uber Might Already Be Reducing DUIs

Uber has only been around for a few years.

But data compiled by coder Nate Good shows the chauffeuring app may already be reducing the incidence of driving under-the-influence.

Good scraped the last decade of Philadelphia DUI counts (though he is a Pittsburgh native, the city’s data was inadequate for his study), then created a chart showing when Uber, along with SideCar, began operations. Finally, he split up between individuals over and under the age of 30, figuring the latter are more familiar with ride-sharing apps.

While correlation doesn’t equal causation, the results are pretty unmistakable

After all ride sharing services were in effect (April 2013 through the end of 2013), the average number of DUIs per month dropped across the board by 11%, with those under 30 being mostly responsible for the drop.

Here’s the chart showing the overall drop:

The breakdown by age:

And the net incidence:

A Pennsylvania judge recently ordered Uber and Lyft to halt their operations in Pittsburgh, but Good hopes this data will show that their concerns are misplaced.

Check out Good on Twitter here »

We originally saw this on WonkBlog »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.