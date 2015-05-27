Twitter bots reveal when Uber and Lyft drivers are offering weed or listening to Hannah Montana

REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson A driver with the ride-sharing service Lyft waits for a customer on a street in Santa Monica, California October 17, 2013.

People tweet about their Uber and Lyft drivers all the time, but it took Hilary Mason just 10 minutes and 39 lines of code for us to see just how hilarious, strange, and terrible these rides can be.

There are tweets about drivers allegedly asking about orgies, listening to Hannah Montana, giving riders weed, and lots of farting.

That’s just on the Uber account.

On the Lyft side, drivers are also allegedly doing hypnotherapy, complimenting passenger’s sneezes and blowing on a breathalyzer while driving. (Lyft customer service at @AskLyft definitely responded to that last one).

Mason, the founder of Fast Forward Labs, created two twitter bots that automatically retweet when someone includes “my uber driver” or “my lyft driver” to the appropriate account: @myuberdriverbot or @mylyftdriverbot.

“The particular demographic of people who use these services are going to say funny things,” Mason said. “We all have our own experiences, but here’s a little taste of what the world sees.”

My #uber driver has “Truly Madly Deeply” on. Should I be holding his hand, or is that weird?

— Chris S (@elcapitanRC) May 25, 2015

Mason’s bots scrape Twitter’s search API once an hour and tweet out a matching result as long as it’s in English. The result is a mix of stories about Uber drivers proposing to passengers and Lyft drivers watching sunsets.

“It’s really simple,” Mason said. “It was just a fun, frivolous project.”

Really awkward when your uber driver has no music and doesn’t say a word. I feel like I’m in the car with my dad and he’s mad at me.

— psycho hose beast (@gummiebunz) May 26, 2015

Unsurprisingly given the rivalry between the two companies, the poor Lyft driver bot was barely three days old before it was targeted with “drive for Uber ads”.

I’m @mylyftdriverbot a bot that tweets about Lyft drivers and look what ad I get: pic.twitter.com/w1thCxMNNN

— My Lyft Driver (@mylyftdriverbot) May 25, 2015

Uber did not respond with comment.

A Lyft spokesperson said that “Our social support team actively monitors all mentions of Lyft on social media and immediately follows up with both drivers and passengers to answer questions and resolve any issues.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.