Uber and Lyft shares soar after Californians approve Prop 22, allowing ride-hailing companies to continue classifying their drivers as contractors

Mario Tama/Getty Images Lyft executives celebrate the company’s IPO in 2019.

Uber and Lyft shares jumped more than 15% in pre-market trading on Wednesday after California voters approved Proposition 22.

The ballot measure’s passage means the ride-hailing companies can continue to classify their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees, exempting them from Assembly Bill 5, a state labour law passed last year.

Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, and other “gig economy” companies spent more than $US200 million in support of Prop 22, making it the most expensive ballot-measure campaign ever in California.

Uber and Lyft shares soared in pre-market trading on Wednesday after California voters flashed the green light for the ride-hailing companies to continue classifying their drivers as independent contractors instead of employees.

Uber stock surged as much as 16%, while Lyft stock soared as much as 19%. About 6.6 million votes, or 58% of the total, were cast in favour of Proposition 22, according to the New York Times.

The ballot measure’s passage exempts the pair from Assembly Bill 5, a state labour law passed last year that threatened to classify their drivers as employees, forcing the companies to pay a minimum wage and provide unemployment benefits and health insurance.



Uber, Lyft, Instacart, Postmates, and DoorDash shelled out more than $US200 million in support of “Prop 22,” making it the most expensive ballot-measure campaign in California’s history. The “gig economy” companies argued that AB5 would dramatically impact their business models and some even threatened to leave the state in protest.

Prop 22 will require Uber and Lyft to provide some benefits to their drivers, such as vouchers to access subsidized health insurance and minimum hourly earnings, but not as many as under AB5. Proponents argued the ballot measure would retain the flexibility that many drivers value, while critics framed it as a way to exploit workers and reduce employee costs.

