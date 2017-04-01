Most people in America still don't use ride-hailing apps like Uber

It’s been a rough month for Uber, to say the least, but at the end of the day it’s still the most valuable private company in the world. But as this chart from Statista shows, the rapid growth of Uber and its rivals hasn’t necessarily led ride-hailing apps to be adopted en masse.

Instead, it’s just the opposite: According to a recent global survey by Dalia Research, less than 40% of people in most major markets say they have ever used an app to hail, rent, or share a ride in some form. In the United States, that figure is 30%.

Though that number has grown over the years, it might seem low to anyone living in a major city. Nevertheless, while the auto industry is busy preparing for a future of robot taxis, car ownership is far from over.

