Uber lost a court battle over English-language tests for its drivers in London

LONDON — The High Court ruled on Friday that private hire drivers in London must pass an English language test, Bloomberg reports.

Uber warned on Tuesday that the proposed regulation could mean that a “loss of livelihood” for its drivers in London.

Uber had argued that Transport for London’s proposed regulation for private hire drivers, which covers all Uber drivers in London, was too difficult and would lead to drivers losing the ability to drive for Uber.

