Uber May Soon Be Moving Packages As Well As People

Photo: Al Hasan via Flickr

Uber is mobile app that lets people hail nearby black cars and hybrid vehicles for rides in real time.Right now, it only moves people from Point A to Point B. Next, it may move their packages.



We’ve been told that Uber is looking to expand as a delivery service. If it does, you’ll be able to flag down a nearby Uber driver to deliver a letter or pick up an in-store purchase within your town.

Cars may not be the best way to deliver packages though. We were told Uber may use bicyclists for deliveries instead.

We’re not sure how far along the plans are or if they’ll come to fruition; we’ve been calling and emailing CEO Travis Kalanick for a week to no avail.

Uber’s New York GM tells us, “We’re focused on growing the primary business in the cities were currently in as well as dozens more over the next year. The delivery business is more a long term vision than a current plan. We may do it someday but likely not any time soon.”

If Uber extends itself in this direction, it will be taking take a swipe at startups like Postmates, TaskRabbit and bigger companies like UPS and FedEx.

