PHOTOS: Taxi Drivers Are Causing Chaos On The Streets Of London In Protest Of Uber

Taxi drivers are wreaking havoc on the streets of London in protest of Uber.

Licensed taxi drivers are convinced that Uber is breaking the law in London. They say Uber’s app is the same as having a taximeter — something private vehicles are not allowed to use.

Transport for London — the taxi regulator in the city — doesn’t agree because Uber doesn’t require a physical connection between the app and the car. Though, it’s worth noting that a lot of Uber drivers do have their phone mounted onto the car’s dashboard.

Despite the disagreement, Transport for London announced last month that it’s asking the High Court to rule on the legality of Uber. But that wasn’t enough to appease The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association.

“The taxi trade have no confidence in TfL and its legal team whatsoever and we will be issuing proceedings of our own,” LTDA General Secretary Steve McNamara told the BBC last month.

As planned, the LTDA has essentially shut down parts of the city with a ton of congestion and traffic chaos.

Meanwhile, Uber just launched UberTAXI in London to let people book a licensed black taxi.

Check out photos of the protest below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.