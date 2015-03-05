An Uber driver in London mailed a passenger's lost items back to her with a handwritten note

One Uber customer in London who accidentally left her credit card, debit card, and driver’s licence in the backseat of her Uber was left “speechless with tears” after her driver, Jamshid, mailed her back her cards, along with a handwritten note to her.

Josie Chan, a makeup artist in London, posted a picture on Twitter of the note, saying “I’m speechless with tears. Thank you Jamshid @Uber_LDN who kindly posted my bank, card driver’s licence. Thank u!”

Her tweet then went viral.

“I had kept all my cards and licence in a little pouch which must have fallen out of my pocket when I took the taxi on Saturday. I only realised it was lost this morning when I tried to go the bank,” Chan told UK’s The Mirror.

“I then spent two hours searching the house when my housemate appeared and said I had a special delivery. The driver had posted it all back to me, he spent £6.40 on the postage — the cab only cost me £5! I am so thankful to the driver and I think I’m going to send him a box of chocolates or something. He even sent the £20 note back!”

A spokesman for Uber told the Evening Standard: “We like to think all our partner drivers go the extra mile for our riders. This isn’t the first time we’ve been overwhelmed by a driver’s kindness and generosity, and it certainly won’t be the last.”

