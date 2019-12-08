Uber reveals the top 15 countries users visited, according to its own data

Brittany Chang
Associated Press

Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to, with neighbouring Mexico topping the list.

The ride-hailing company used its own rider data to compile the list in its “A look back at 2019” report. The list includes six European countries, including the Netherlands and France.

The company also found that the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day saw the most Uber rides in the US. This is the second year the Irish holiday claimed such a title, although Halloween celebrations on October 26 and November 2 were close contenders, according to Uber

Keep scrolling to see the other countries on Uber’s roundup:

15. South Africa

14. Dominican Republic

13. Peru

12. Germany

11. Netherlands

10. Spain

9. Portugal

8. Colombia

7. Australia

6. India

5. France

4. Brazil

3. United Kingdom

2. Canada

1. Mexico

