Uber reveals the top 15 countries users visited, according to its own data

- Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to.
- The list is topped by Mexico and includes six European countries, such as the Netherlands.
Uber has released a list of 15 countries that US tourists took the most international trips to, with neighbouring Mexico topping the list.
The ride-hailing company used its own rider data to compile the list in its “A look back at 2019” report. The list includes six European countries, including the Netherlands and France.
The company also found that the Saturday of St. Patrick’s Day saw the most Uber rides in the US. This is the second year the Irish holiday claimed such a title, although Halloween celebrations on October 26 and November 2 were close contenders, according to Uber
Keep scrolling to see the other countries on Uber’s roundup:
15. South Africa
14. Dominican Republic
13. Peru
12. Germany
11. Netherlands
10. Spain
9. Portugal
8. Colombia
7. Australia
6. India
5. France
4. Brazil
3. United Kingdom
2. Canada
1. Mexico
