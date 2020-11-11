An Uber-like Chinese startup for trucks seeks to raise about $2 billion ahead of its 2021 IPO, report says

VCG / Contributor

A Chinese startup that offers truck-hailing services is raising almost $US2 billion ahead of its planned 2021 initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The Uber-style service, known as Full Truck Alliance, is valued at $US10 billion ahead of the capital fundraising.

The company counts a number of prominent names among its investors including Japan’s SoftBank and Google parent Alphabet.

Full Truck Alliance claims it is China’s largest truck-hailing company.

A Chinese startup that provides Uber-style services for trucks is seeking to raise $US1.7 billion ahead of its planned IPO next year,WSJ reported on Tuesday.

Full Truck Alliance, also known as Manbang Group, is valued at $US10 billion ahead of the fundraising, the Journal said, citing sources.

The company claims it is China’s largest truck-hailing company. Through a mobile app, it helps connect truck drivers with businesses that need to ship goods domestically and provides after-services like truck fuel, auto insurance, and auto financing.

The startup has a number of high-profile investors including Japan’s SoftBank, Google parent Alphabet, Sequoia Capital China, Tencent Holdings, and GGV Capital. Fidelity International and British private-equity firm Permira plan to participate in its latest funding round, WSJ said.

Guiyang-based Full Truck Alliance, which operates across 300 cities in China, was created out of a merger of two logistics companies: Yunmanman and Huocheban. A large chunk of the freight trucks and logistics enterprises are members of Manbang, according to reports.

Full Truck Alliance did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.



