Uber has laid off hundreds of employees in its third round of cuts this year

Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Uber commenced a third round of layoffs on Monday, TechCrunch’s Megan Rose Dickey first reported.

Roughly 350 employees in Uber Eats, ATG, and product roles were let go, according to an email from CEO Dara Khosrowshahi published by the news site.

Uber has been under tremendous pressure to cut costs and turn a profit as its stock price has plummeted since the company’s May IPO.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Uber laid off roughly 350 employees in its third round of major job cuts this year, TechCrunch’s Megan Rose Dickey first reported Monday.

This time around, the ride-hailing company’s advanced technologies group, or ATG, which works on self-driving cars, is affected, according to a company-wide email from CEO Dara Khosrowshahi published by the site. Other units undergoing “changes” are the global rides and platform teams, Uber Eats, performance marketing, and recruiting.

“As you know, over the past few months, our leaders have looked carefully at their teams to ensure our organisations are structured for success for the next few years,” the email said. “This has resulted in difficult but necessary changes to ensure we have the right people in the right roles in the right locations, and that we’re always holding ourselves accountable to top performance.”

An Uber representative confirmed the layoffs and email from Khosrowshahi. Around the world, the company has some 27,000 employees.

In a discussion on the anonymous-workplace chat app Blind, screenshots of which were shared with Business Insider, employees said they felt betrayed by this latest round of layoffs.

“This is outrageous,” one person wrote on the app, which requires a company email in order to participate in employer-specific discussions. “Marketing people who were told “you’re part of the solution” in July are being cut. Our leaders straight up lied to us about our jobs. This is NOT doing the right thing.”

In July, Uber laid off 400 employees in marketing roles around the world. Speaking to Business Insider, many of those workers said they felt blindsided by the cuts, and took issue with the process for being notified about their roles being eliminated.

That initial culling, roughly three months after Uber’s massive initial public offering, was followed soon after by another 435 layoffs from product and engineering teams in September.

Uber has been under tremendous pressure to reach profitability in the months since its IPO in May. Cost-cutting efforts like job cuts, as well as increased passenger fares, are part of that initiative, and Wall Street analysts have commended the moves so far. Shares of the company have plummeted 24% since going public.



Read more:

Both Uber and Lyft are at record lows as investors continue to shun unprofitable unicorns



“Days like today are tough for us all, and the ELT and I will do everything we can to make certain that we won’t need or have another day like this ahead of us,” Khosrowshahi said in Monday’s email.

“We all have to play a part by establishing a new normal in how we work: identifying and eliminating duplicate work, upholding high standards for performance, giving direct feedback and taking action when expectations aren’t being met, and eliminating the bureaucracy that tends to creep as companies grow.”

Are you an Uber employee affected by the layoffs? Get in touch with this reporter at [email protected]For sensitive news tips, encrypted contact methods – including Signal – can be found here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.