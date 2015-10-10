Uber just launched a middle-of-the-road service for people who want to be quasi-ballers

Uber just launched a new car option for its customers, and it’s called UberSELECT.

Basically, it looks like UberSELECT is supposed to be classier than the standard UberX service, but not as expensive as hailing a nice (but pricey) UberBLACK car.

If you want to give off the illusion that you’re shelling out for your Uber ride but don’t want to pay a lot of money, it looks like UberSELECT is what the company wants you to use.

UberSELECT includes, according to Uber, cars like BMW 3-Series, Audi A4, and Mercedes C-Class.

UberX cars, by comparison, include the Toyota Camry, the Volkswagen Jetta, and the Subaru Outback, for example, while acceptable UberBLACK vehicles could be the Tesla Model S, the Mercedes-Benz M-Class, or the BMW X6.

It’s unclear how the service otherwise differs from Uber’s other offerings, aside from offering a nice ride with a lower price point than its luxury service.

“We are thrilled to roll out uberSELECT, a higher-end ridesharing option for those looking for a safe and reliable ride with a higher quality car,” Uber said in a blog post announcing UberSELECT.

