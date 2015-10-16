Uber is coming to Scotland

Uber, the on-demand taxi app that pairs passengers with drivers, is launching in Scotland. The company announced on Friday that it was launching its service in Glasgow.

Only one of Uber’s services is actually coming to Glasgow, however: uberX.

That’s the cheapest ridesharing service that the company runs in the UK. In London it also offers uberXL (larger vehicles), UberEXEC (nice cars), UberLUX (really nice cars) and UberTAXI, for black cabs.

Uber won’t be the only ridesharing service operating in Scotland, though. One of its biggest rivals, Gett, currently operates in Glasgow, as well as Edinburgh. The two services are different, though. Gett offers flat rates, so that you know how much you’re going to spend before you start your trip. Uber, however, measures how long the trip takes and adjusts the fare according to how long the ride lasts.

The Scotsman reported in February that Uber was planning to launch its service in Scotland, and that it is also planning to launch in Edinburgh. The company is likely to follow a similar model to how it expands in the rest of the world: Wait until there’s enough staff, demand, and drivers in each city, then launch the app gradually across the country.

