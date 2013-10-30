Uber Will Let You Order A Kitten To Your Office Today

In honour of National Cat Day, on-demand car service

Uber will temporarily become an on-demand kitten service.

Partnering up with meme site Cheezburger, Uber will let feline-lovers order 15 minutes of kitten playtime for $US20 if they live in New York, San Francisco, or Seattle.

People can reserve kittens through the Uber app and the $US20 fee will be donated to a local animal shelter.

The kittens — which users can decide to adopt if they fall hopelessly in love — also come with cupcakes and an “Uberiffic Cat Pack.” We have no idea what’s in the Cat Pack.

The program runs between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. today. But if you want a purrfect playmate, you better order early.

“Demand for kittens will be very high and availability very limited,” Uber warns.

Now Watch: Why These Cats Cost Thousands Of Dollars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.