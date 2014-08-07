Uber's Teaming Up With Kitchensurfing To Provide On-Demand Personal Chefs For One Day Only

For one day only, you can use Uber to order your own personal chef to cook for you — provided you’re at your vacation house in the Hamptons.

The ridesharing service is teaming up with Kitchensurfing, a service that lets you hire an on-demand chef to cook for you in your home.

On Saturday, August 9, Uber customers can use the Uber app to drop a pin and book a Kitchensurfing chef on-demand. The chef — one of the 10 on-hand for Saturday — will come to your Hamptons house (assuming you have a Hamptons house) to cook and serve up a four-course meal of grilled summer BBQ favourites.

It’s $US35 per person, which will get you (and five to 15 of your closest friends) a four-course meal for lunch (available between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.) or dinner (from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.). It’s nothing if not efficient: Meal prep, service, and cleanup is all completed within 45 minutes. The cost covers ingredients and the chefs’ prep work, clean up and travel expenses through — of course — Uber.

Kitchensurfing and Uber have been cooking up the partnership for about three months now. It’s the latest move from the ridesharing company, which has recently also launched a carpool initiative called UberPool, a not-for-profit service for its Beijing clientele, and a program called Uber for Business to let businesses expense their employees’ Uber rides.

