Uber Announces UberPool, A New Way For Users To Share Rides And Save Money

Uber just launched UberPool, which allows you to request a ride and then share it (while splitting the cost) with someone else along the same route.

The blog post on Uber’s website announcing the new initiative says “The beauty, though, is that you still get Uber-style on-demand convenience and reliability: just push the button like before and get a car in five minutes. When we find a match, we notify you of your co-rider’s first name.”

And the best part seems to be that if UberPool can’t find you a match, you still get a discount on your ride.

Uber is launching UberPool in beta immediately, and will expand its beta on August 15.

You can read all about UberPool here on the Uber blog.

