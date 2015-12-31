Uber just gave its billionth ride

Uber has given one billion rides, the company announced Wednesday.

According to the company, Uber gave its one-billionth ride in London on Christmas Eve last week.

“Marvin and Ara just made our day,” the company said in a blog post. “Their £5 London uberX ride together from London Fields, Hackney to Hoxton in Ara’s blue Honda Insight Hybrid was the billionth Uber trip.”

It may seem silly to recognise a milestone like reaching a certain number of rides given, but it points to Uber’s staggering growth and adoption.

The first Uber ride ever given happened on June 1, 2010 in San Francisco, so delivering a billion rides in five and a half years is pretty astounding.

In a blog post last December, about a year ago, the company said it was doing about a million rides per day, and had given 140 million rides throughout 2014. Now, the company operates in more than 300 cities in 68 countries.

The company is raising a new round of funding that would value it at $62.5 billion — Uber’s already the most valuable private tech company in the world, so this just puts some room between it and the world’s second-most valuable startup, Xiaomi.

In honour of its billionth ride, Uber says it’s giving Marvin, the billionth-ride driver, a vacation to the Uber city of his choice, and the rider, Ara, will get free Uber rides for a year.

