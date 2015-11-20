Uber is now delivering Australian band Birds of Tokyo to your office today

Birds of Tokyo. Source: supplied

They’ve tried ice cream, puppies and Christmas carol singers, now ridesharing app is delivering the ARIA Award-winning band Birds of Tokyo to play in Sydney offices today.

The latest stunt from Uber, which is currently battling the NSW government over its illegal private service UberX, and a relentless campaign from the taxi industry, has the Perth five-piece rock band playing one acoustic song in offices around Sydney between noon and 3pm today.

Perhaps Uber is planning to adopt the band’s anthemic smash hit ‘Plans’ as its theme song.

Here’s the deal if you want to cool down with Birds of Tokyo today, according to the Uber website.

Open your Uber app this Friday 20 November, between 12pm – 3pm Request the ‘UberBIRDS’ option. If you’re one of the lucky riders to be picked, hold tight and get ready for an afternoon jam! Best of all, the performance is free and if you’re a new rider use the promo code BIRDS20 for a $20 free first ride Fine Print: Available between 12:00pm and 3:00pm on Friday 20 November 2015. Only available in the Sydney CBD and inner city suburbs If selected, the band will come to your location and perform an acoustic version of one of their songs New users will also be given a free $20 first ride if they sign up using the code BIRDS20 Demand will be high, so keep close to the app! If successful, be ready to become the king of your office.

POSTSCRIPT: Just in case you’re an ordinary office worker hiding from Sydney’s sweltering heat and wondering why you missed out, the group performed 8 times over three hours, including for an online concert ticketing business, an ad agency, a major media company, a multi-billion dollar property developer and a celebrity fitness trainer.

