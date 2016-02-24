Uber has launched a motorbike taxi service called 'UberMOTO' in Bangkok

Uber is launching a motorbike taxi service in Bangkok, the Financial Times (FT) reports.

The pilot “UberMOTO” service, which launched in the capital of Thailand on Wednesday, marks the first time Uber has transported people from A-to-B on two wheels.

“UberMOTO” will be available in the existing Uber app as a new service.

The base fare is 10THB ($0.30) and 3.5THB ($0.10) per kilometer or 0.85 THB ($0.025) per minute, according to TechCrunch.

“Motorcycles are part of the commuting culture in Thailand,” said Douglas Ma, Uber’s head of Asia expansion. “Uber’s goal is to provide safe, affordable, reliable transportation at the push of a button, everywhere for everyone.”

According to the FT, the launch of “UberMOTO” coincided with lengthy delays on the BTS SkyTrain urban rail service, meaning hordes of morning commuters were forced onto the roads.

Uber, founded in San Francisco in 2009, has raised $10 billion (£7.1 billion), which has allowed it to expand aggressively across the world.

One of the company’s key target areas is Asia, which has an abundance of densely populated cities that Uber wants to operate in.

The new motorbike taxi service comes a week after Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said Uber was losing $1 billion (£715 million) a year in China, where well-funded rivals like Didi Kuaidi and Southeast Asia-focused GrabTaxi provide tough competition. GrabTaxi launched its own motorbike service in Bangkok in 2015.

NOW WATCH: Apple has confirmed that setting your iPhone to this date will kill your device



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.