Ride-hailing app Uber is hunting for MBA candidates in Australia’s top business schools.

The company’s APAC international launcher Doug Ma is staging an MBA recruiting tour across Australia this month, hosting seminars and Happy Hours at a number of the country’s universities including Melbourne Business School, the University of Sydney, Macquarie Graduate School of Management and the University of Queensland.

Uber’s Australian operations division is searching for candidates who can apply tech to solve transport problems.

“Uber is about applying mobile technology, data-driven decision making, and world-class operations teams to solve a massive, offline problem: urban transport,” the company says on its jobs page.

“Help us build a new fabric for urban logistics that is redefining the way people experience and get around a city.”

Uber told Business Insider it was looking to expand its Australian, New Zealand, Asia and Pacific operations over the next 12 months and establishing relationships with top schools was one way to source “entrepreneurial” graduates.

“There is a high number of international students at ANZ business schools, some of whom might be interested in the roles we have across APAC. Some of our most exciting opportunities exist in our Asian markets which are experiencing exponential growth,” an Uber spokesperson told Business Insider.

It uses a similar school tour strategy across top schools in both the US and Europe.

“We have hired many graduates as a result of our tours of top schools in the US and Europe and believe there are many great people at similar schools in ANZ that could make a big impact at Uber,” the spokesperson said.

