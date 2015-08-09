Uber is down in New York City, and the internet is freaking out

Ride-hailing company Uber is apparently down in New York City this morning, and users are not taking kindly to the news.

The Uber app is reportedly showing a a connection error when users try to sign in. One Uber driver reported not being able to log into the platform for at least an hour.

A Business Insider staffer in New York confirmed she could not use the app, and we’ve reached out to Uber to confirm the outage.

Uber support on Twitter, though, has confirmed there is an outage and is trying to calm the flood of tweets aimed its way.