Uber Is Delivering Christmas Trees On-Demand For $US135

Uber’s at it again.
On December 5, the popular private-driver service app is pairing up with The Home Depot delivering Christmas trees on-demand in 10 cities.
Here’s how it works, according to Uber’s official blog:
- Download the Uber app for iPhone, Android, or Blackberry
- Between 11am — 8pm Thursday, request the “UberTREE” option via your app
- If your timing is right, you’ll have a tree, stand, and an Uber gift delivered to your front door within minutes
- Keep in mind, availability will be very limited. (Right, remember UberKittens?)
- Cost = $US135 (these trees are for keep, so no refunds)
- Each UberTREE includes a 7-8 ft. netted tree, tree stand, and Uber gift
- Trees will be delivered to the first point of entry at your delivery location
- No cash required! Your UberTREE will be charged to the credit card, PayPal or Google Wallet tied to your Uber account
Here’s the breakdown of city, tree, and pricing:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.