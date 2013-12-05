Uber Is Delivering Christmas Trees On-Demand For $US135

Uber’s at it again.

On December 5, the popular private-driver service app is pairing up with The Home Depot delivering Christmas trees on-demand in 10 cities.

Here’s how it works, according to Uber’s official blog:

Download the Uber app for iPhone, Android, or Blackberry Between 11am — 8pm Thursday, request the “UberTREE” option via your app If your timing is right, you’ll have a tree, stand, and an Uber gift delivered to your front door within minutes Keep in mind, availability will be very limited. (Right, remember UberKittens?) Cost = $US135 (these trees are for keep, so no refunds) Each UberTREE includes a 7-8 ft. netted tree, tree stand, and Uber gift Trees will be delivered to the first point of entry at your delivery location No cash required! Your UberTREE will be charged to the credit card, PayPal or Google Wallet tied to your Uber account

Here’s the breakdown of city, tree, and pricing:

