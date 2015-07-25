Early Uber investor and serial entrepreneur Jason Calacanis is selling his Los Angeles home for $3 million

Serial entrepreneur Jason Calacanis — who founded Weblogs, Mahalo.com, and Inside.com in addition to investing in Uber and Tumblr — is officially leaving Los Angeles behind.
Calacanis has listed his four-bedroom home in Brentwood for $US2.998 million. He told Business Insider that he and his family have moved to San Francisco full-time.
“We were splitting time between SF and LA, but we are now firmly planted in SF working on my Launch incubator,” Calacanis said. “We just don’t use the house any more.”
The home has some beautiful details, like a bright sun room and a large swimming pool.
“The house is delightful, especially for a New Yorker born and bred in Brooklyn,” Calacanis said. “It has a huge pool, which I always dreamed of having back when we lived in Bay Ridge.”
'Hope it finds its way to a great family, as I have great memories teaching my daughter to swim in that pool,' Calacanis said.
There's also a separate pool house, where Josh Harris -- founder of defunct audio and video sharing site Pseudo.com -- lived for a year, according to Calacanis.
Back inside the main house, you can find a spacious kitchen with interesting tile work and several ovens.
