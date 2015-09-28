33 Uber interview questions you don't want to be asked

If you want to work at one of the hottest tech companies in the world, you’re going to have to answer a few questions first.

We’ve shown you how long Uber’s application process can be: To become a General Manager — someone who launches and leads a team in a brand-new city for Uber — you’ll be taking a timed, two-hour analytics test.

For more creative positions, like Uber’s Marketing Manager position, you may be asked to create a brand new marketing campaign for Uber.

Unlike companies like Google, which are infamous for giving their candidates impossible brainteaser interview questions, Uber’s questions to potential hires are more straightforward — and they say a lot about Uber’s company culture.

Using Glassdoor, we’ve compiled questions from Uber’s interview candidates.

'In four sentences or less, how would you sell Uber to a driver you are trying to sign up?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate Momentum Magazine/Uber 'If there are 3 regular chairs and one broken chair and 5 people are entering a room, two of whom enter the room together, what is the probability that person X gets a regular chair?' - Director, Driver Operations candidate Wikimedia Commons 'What was your favourite Uber marketing stunt?' - Marketing Manager interview candidate Uber/Screenshot 'An Uber competitor opens in your city with unlimited cash capital. If you were them, how would you steal Uber's customers? If you were Uber, how would you convince drivers not to leave?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate Uber 'What do you think Uber's strengths are over Lyft?' - Customer Service Representative candidate OpenInnovationCentral.com 'With no budget, how would you spread the UberLove?' - Community Manager candidate Uber 'Uber is opening up a city remotely (i.e. Milwaukee will be operated out of Chicago). How would you make the drivers in Milwaukee feel equal to the drivers in Chicago?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate YouTube 'Say an Uber black car driver makes $30/ride with a 20% commission. How do you convince him to upgrade to a new made-up service UberSuper with a 25% commission? What costs will the driver incur in upgrading? How much more will he have to make each week, etc.?' - Uber Operations and Logistics Manager interview candidate Uber 'What metrics would you use to track whether Uber's strategy of using paid advertising to acquire customers works? How would you then figure out an acceptable cost of customer acquisition?' - Data Scientist candidate Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for NYCWFF 'How will you prevent drivers from committing fraud for incentives?' - Operations Coordinator candidate Uber 'How would you assemble a piece of IKEA furniture without instructions?' - Remote Community Support Representative candidate Andreas Rentz/Getty

