19 Uber interview questions you don't want to be asked

If you want to work at one of the hottest private tech companies in the world, you’re going to have to answer a few questions first.
We’ve shown you how long Uber’s application process can be: To become a General Manager — someone who launches and leads a team in a brand-new city for Uber — you’ll be taking a timed, two-hour analytics test.
For more creative positions, like Uber’s Marketing Manager position, you may be asked to create a brand new marketing campaign for Uber.
Unlike companies like Google, which are infamous for their giving candidates impossible brainteaser interview questions, Uber’s questions to potential hires are more straightforward. Using Glassdoor, we’ve compiled questions from Uber’s interview candidates.
'Say an Uber black car driver makes $30/ride with a 20% commission. How do you convince him to upgrade to a new made-up service UberSuper with a 25% commission? What costs will the driver incur in upgrading? How much more will he have to make each week, etc.?' - Uber Operations and Logistics Manager interview candidate
'How do you handle working with people who are extremely upset or not happy with you/your company?' - Community Marketing Manager candidate
'Enjoyed your creative/resume, but it looks like you've never used Uber before. What's the deal?' - Community Manager candidate
'In four sentences or less, how would you sell Uber to a driver you are trying to sign up?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
'Uber drops you in a new market (i.e. Oklahoma City) and says you have two weeks until we open here - go! What do you do?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
'If we ask you to find us 100 new drivers this month, describe what steps you would take?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
'How would you assemble a piece of IKEA furniture without instructions?' - Remote Community Support Representative candidate
'An Uber competitor opens in your city with unlimited cash capital. If you were them, how would you steal Uber's customers? If you were Uber, how would you convince drivers not to leave?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
'Uber is opening up a city remotely (i.e. Milwaukee will be operated out of Chicago). How would you make the drivers in Milwaukee feel equal to the drivers in Chicago?' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
'How would you find the words that became obsolete in English language between 16th and 17th century? You may use a search engine.' - Software Developer candidate
'What would you do if a competitor came into play that undercuts Uber's pay split with the drivers? Uber's is hypothetically 80/20, theirs is 90/10.' - Operations and Logistics Manager candidate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.