Uber Makes 3 Big Hires, Nabs Klout's Former COO Plus Executives From Facebook And Google

Uber has hired three star executives away from Google, Facebook and social influence startup, Klout.

Emil Michael, who served as Klout’s COO for the past year, will become Uber’s SVP of Business. Uber also nabbed Facebook’s former Head of International Growth, Ed Baker and Google VP, Brent Callinicos.

The loss of Michael is especially detrimental for Klout, which has raised a bunch of money but is still trying to find its way to big-company status.

Callinicos will become Uber’s Chief Financial Officer, which will be important as Uber continues on its IPO track. Baker will become Uber’s Head of Growth.

Here’s the official announcement about the hires, written by Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, below:

Brent Callinicos, most recently VP, Treasurer & Chief Accountant at Google will be joining Uber as our Chief Financial Officer. I cannot tell you how incredibly excited I am to work with such a great leader and one of the top financial minds in the technology industry. Uber has enormous opportunities ahead that demand we have someone of Brent’s calibre as CFO. Brent starts at Uber next Monday, September 9. Emil Michael, formerly Chief Operating Officer of Klout, and prior to that was SVP of Field Operations at TellMe Networks, is joining Uber as our SVP of Business. Emil is known as one of the top deal guys in the Valley, a strategic deal maker who also brings experience scaling sales organisations. I am counting on Emil to be the leader of our business efforts and the face of Uber to our business partners and customers globally. Emil starts with Uber today. Ed Baker, who previously served as Head of International Growth at Facebook and prior to that was co-founder and CEO of friend.ly (which was acquired by Facebook in 2011) will be joining Uber as its Head of Growth. Ed is a founder/entrepreneur who brings deep insights into viral and social products. He is known as one of the architects of the consumer Internet growth discipline. I’m very much looking forward to having a fellow entrepreneur on Uber’s senior team. Ed starts with Uber today. Uber welcomes Brent, Emil and Ed to the Uber executive team. I’m really excited to work with them to help make Uber a great technology company that changes urban transportation and logistics around the world. Thanks, Travis

