Uber Hires The Guy Who Led Obama's 2008 Presidential Campaign To Victory

As Uber brings its on-demand ridesharing services to more cities, it’s facing resistance from local governments and taxi companies.

On Tuesday, Uber announced that political strategist David Plouffe would be joining the team as its senior vice president of policy and strategy.

Plouffe is perhaps best known as Barack Obama’s campaign manager during the 2008 presidential election cycle.

Starting in September, Plouffe will be responsible for “managing all global policy and political activities, communications, and Uber branding efforts,” Uber CEO Travis Kalanick said in a blog post.

“Over the years, what I’ve come to realise is that this controversy exists because we are in the middle of a political campaign and it turns out the candidate is Uber,” Kalanick said. “Our opponent — the Big Taxi cartel — has used decades of political contributions and influence to restrict competition, reduce choice for consumers, and put a stranglehold on economic opportunity for its drivers.”

Here’s what Plouffe said in the announcement.

