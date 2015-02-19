Uber gets another $1 billion from investors

Steve Jennings/Getty Images SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Winner Travis Kalanick of Uber collects the award for Best Overall Startup of 2014 at the TechCrunch 8th Annual Crunchies Awards at the Davies Symphony Hall on February 5, 2015 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Uber has expanded its most recent round of funding by $US1 billion, the New York Times reported Wednesday, citing Delaware Secretary of State documents.

This brings Uber’s Series E round of funding up to $US2.8 billion. In December 2014, Uber announced its $US1.2 billion Series E round, funded by New Enterprise Associates, Lone Pine Capital, Valiant Capital Partners, and Qatar Investment Authority.

Chinese search engine Baidu contributed $US600 million to Uber’s Series E round in December too.

Last month Uber raised a $US1.6 billion round of convertible debt financing from Goldman Sachs, separate from its December fundraising.

Uber confirmed the news to the Times.

Uber is one of the most valuable private tech companies in the world with a $US41 billion post-money valuation. Uber has raised over $US4 billion since its founding in 2009.

