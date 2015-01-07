New York City Suspends Five Out Of Six Uber Bases

Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images Travis Kalanick, chief executive officer of Uber Technologies Inc., speaks during the Institute of Directors (IOD) annual convention at the Royal Albert Hall in London, U.K., on Friday, Oct. 3, 2014.

New York City has temporarily banned some of Uber’s bases there, but it shouldn’t affect service, says the company.

Five of the six bases run by the taxi service were suspended by the city’s taxi and limousine tribunal after Uber refused to hand over ride records.

The decision was handed down on Tuesday.

The Taxi and Limousine Commission (TLC) was requesting that Uber hand over “the date of trip, time of trip, pick up location, and licence numbers” over a finite period.

The TLC’s authority to request ride information comes from a rule which states “a Licensee must truthfully answer all questions and comply with all communications, directives, and summonses from the Commission or its representatives.”

Uber argued unsuccessfully that the TLC’s directive was a violation of the Fourth Amendment, which prohibits unreasonable search and seizure.

The TLC says their rule is “necessary to ensure adequate protection and public safety,” according to today’s decision.

One base is still open, so operations there may continue in spite of the ban.

An Uber spokesperson told Business Insider that operations would not be affected by the ban.

Here’s what Uber had to say about the TLC’s decision:

Uber continues to operate legally in New York City, with tens of thousands of partner drivers and hundreds of thousands of riders relying on the Uber platform for economic opportunity and safe, reliable rides. We are continuing a dialogue with the NYC Taxi and Limousine Commission on these issues.

