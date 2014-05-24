Skip The LIRR And Take An Uber To The Hamptons This Weekend

Dreading the drive to the Hamptons this Memorial Day weekend? Uber is looking to make things a little more pleasant.

The car service app is offering a flat rate to Hamptons this weekend, and SUV service between Southampton and Montauk over the holiday.

Here’s the deal:

The flat rates to go to the Hamptons from NYC are $US300 for the UberX (seats up to 4), $US400 for UberBLACK (seats up to 4) and $US500 for UberSUV (seats up to 6).

Once you’re in the Hamptons, UberSUVs are available with a $US50 minimum fare ($25 base rate and $US2.00 per minute, or $US6.50 per mile) between Southampton and Montauk.

And though it’s markedly more expensive than taking the Long Island Rail Road or the Hampton Jitney bus to the Hamptons, which will cost you around $US60 round trip, it’s still not bad when you think that is the price for avoiding the madhouse of Penn Station.

The company notes that after this weekend, supply in the Hamptons will be limited until the summer officially kicks off.

No word yet on whether the company will one again offer $3,000 helicopter rides out east this summer.

