Uber Hails $10 Million -- REPORT

Uber, the hot San Francisco startup that makes it easy to get a cab from your phone, has raised $10 million at a $60 million valuation in a round led by Benchmark Capital, sources tell Om Malik. The company hasn’t commented.The startup is pretty hot with San Francisco techies. It makes it easy to get a cab from your phone and has recently launched in New York. In time, the company wants to build a “predictive real-time supply chain management solution.” They had previously raised somewhat over a million dollars in a round led by First Round Capital.



