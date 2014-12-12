Uber Gave A Woman £20 After A Driver Asked To Perform Oral Sex On Her

An Uber driver in London allegedly invited a passenger who was feeling unwell into the front of his vehicle, before offering to drive to a side street and perform oral sex on her.

Newsweek reports that a female Uber passenger in London sent multiple emails to Uber to complain of a driver’s conduct after he made repeated advances towards her, and the company responded by sending her £20 in credit to be redeemed on future Uber rides.

Here’s part of the email that the passenger sent to Uber about her experience:

Towards the end of the journey he was asking if I liked blow jobs, saying that he was very good at going down on girls or giving “sucky sucky” to girls and did I want him to do it to me. He even suggested that he could pull over into a side street and do it now if I wanted, which was I think the scariest part of the drive.

Newsweek claims that the woman would have gotten out of the car at this point, but she “trusted the Uber name” so stayed inside the vehicle.

The woman says that various Uber employees responded to the emails, referring to the incident as an “intrusive experience,” and an “un-Uber experience.” Uber told the woman that its driver operations manager was investigating the incident, and gave her £20 in Uber credit.

In a statement to Newsweek, Uber said that the driver involved had been suspended while the company investigated, saying “We take all allegations incredibly seriously, any driver who is accused of acting inappropriately is suspended from the platform while an investigation is undertaken. We would of course refund a trip if an incident had occurred or the rider was not happy.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.