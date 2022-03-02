Uber is offering free rides worth up to $70 for refugees fleeing Ukraine and heading to 2 major Polish cities

People fleeing from Ukraine are seen after crossing Ukrainian-Polish border due to Russian military attack on Ukraine. Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Uber says it’s providing “unlimited free trips” between the Poland-Ukraine border and two cities.

The ride-hailing firm distributed two codes, which it said pays for rides of up to $70 each.

At least 505,000 refugees have fled from Ukraine and into Poland, the United Nations said.

Uber is offering free rides between the Poland-Ukraine border and two Polish cities, the ride-hailing company said on Wednesday, as nearly a million refugees fled Ukraine within a week of Russia invading the country.

Uber distributed two codes — “POMOCLUBELSKI” and “POMOCPODKARPACKIE” — in a statement on its website on February 27, saying each code is valid for two rides worth up to $70 each.

The codes can only be used between the Polish cities of Lublin or Rzeszow and the border crossings in Hrebenne, Dolhobyczow, Dorohusk, Zosin, Budomierz, Korczowa, or Medyka, the company said. They are valid until March 12, Uber said.

“We are providing unlimited free trips between the Ukrainian border and Polish cities to support refugees and their families, as well as free transportation for staff at Migrant Welcome Centers and for the delivery of goods to NGO warehouses in Poland,” the company later said in separate a statement on March 2.

Hundreds of Polish residents drove to the Ukraine-Poland border to pick up fleeing relatives when war first broke out. Omar Marques/Getty Images

Out of the nearly one million refugees fleeing Ukraine, at least 505,500 have entered Poland, according to the United Nations’ refugee agency’s latest statistics update on Wednesday.

Poland shares a 310-mile (499km) border with Ukraine and eight border crossings with the country. Thousands of foreign and local refugees have gathered at these crossings in the last few days to escape the unprovoked war initiated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Lublin and Rzeszow are two major Polish cities close to the Poland-Ukraine border, which stretches 310 miles (499km). Screenshot/Google Maps

Lublin and Rzeszow, the cities specified by Uber, are two major Polish cities closest to the border.

The ride-hailing app also announced several other initiatives in response to the Russian invasion, including an in-app donation button for riders in the US to send money to International Rescue Committee. Uber did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Russian forces have advanced slowly on multiple fronts in Ukraine as local troops and armed civilians, led by President Volodymyr Zelensky, continue to put up staunch resistance. On Wednesday, the Kremlin was reported to have captured Kherson, its first major city in Ukraine, six days after it announced its offensive.