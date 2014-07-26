Uber Is Handing Out A Free A Free Ride To New Yorkers Affected By The G Train Outage

New Yorkers who depend on the G train may be frustrated to find themselves struggling during the 5 weeks the city is shutting down the train’s service, but Uber is here to sweeten the suffering.

Uber is offering one free ride (up to $US30) between the Nassau Ave. and Court Sq. G train stops that New Yorkers can cash in on during the five-week outage.

All you have to do is type in the promo code “FREETRANSFER,” and you have until August 31 to cash in on the deal. Once you’ve used up your free transfer, Uber is happy to keep being your G Train substitute. In the blog post that announces the promo code, Uber reminds you that the average uberX between Greenpoint and LIC costs about $US14.

