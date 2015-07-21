Uber is delivering free Chelsea FC jerseys to fans all over the world

Chelsea FC Twitter You could get a brand new Chelsea jersey for free.

Uber is partnering with English Premier League powerhouse Chelsea FC to deliver a limited number of Chelsea’s new soccer jerseys to fans across the world, Uber announced on their website.

Uber’s head of business Fraser Robinson said the company is “thrilled” to partner with the reigning Barclays Premier League champions on the exclusive promotion:

“We are thrilled to team up with Chelsea FC — one of the top football teams in the world — for this exclusive promotion, which represents a first for Uber in the world of sports. We are always looking for ways to make the Uber experience even better for our millions of riders worldwide, and can’t wait to deliver Chelsea’s highly anticipated kits to fans.”

Chelsea originally unveiled their new jerseys in a video posted to Twitter July 16:

The new Adidas-sponsored jerseys will go on sale Wednesday July 22, but they’re already available to Uber users in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Cape Town, Moscow, Mumbai, Rio de Janeiro, Shanghai, and Tokyo. In order for fans to request a jersey they need to type in the special promotional code attached to each city:

New York: CHELSEAFCNYC

Los Angeles: CHELSEAFCLA

Cape Town: CHELSEAFCCT

Moscow: CHELSEAFCMSK

Mumbai: CHELSEAFCMB

Rio de Janeiro: CHELSEAFCRIO

Shanghai: CHELSEAFCSH

Tokyo: CHELSEAFCTKY

Once fans type in their respective city’s code, they will unlock the special “Chelsea” view. From there, fans request the “Chelsea” option in the app, and if a nearby driver is available they should receive their brand new Chelsea jersey within minutes. However, fans should act fast as Uber warns that demand is extremely high, and there’s only a limited number of jerseys available.

Chelsea managing director Christian Purslow said the club is “delighted” to be partnering with Uber, calling it a “unique opportunity:”

“We are delighted to be collaborating with such a global and innovative company as Uber to help deliver our new kit to Chelsea fans around the world. Alongside our partners Adidas and Yokohama, we are very proud of our new kit, and hope this special and unique opportunity will delight Uber riders around the world in the coming days.”

