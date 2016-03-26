Uber forces some riders to reset their passwords after a spike in account takeovers

Some Uber riders are being told to reset their passwords after the company saw a spike in account takeovers in February.

The emails going out confused users who thought their accounts had been hacked or that the emails from the ride-hailing company were a phishing attempt from hackers to take over their accounts.

Instead, the password resets were from Uber to make sure they wouldn’t be hacked in the first place.

Uber confirmed to Business Insider that the emails are real, and says that the company did not have a recent security breach.

Instead, following the increase in people’s accounts being hacked in February, the company updated some of its security measures. The changes then triggered some automatic password resets for accounts that had supposedly suspicious activities, much to the confusion of those affected.

Uber says “We’ve reset your password”, which I read as “We got hacked but don’t want to say anything.”. pic.twitter.com/Kc25aaF4gA

— Danny Favela (@hyliandanny) March 13, 2016

Hey @Uber, I got an email that my password has been reset and I need to create a new one. Is this legit? Thanks!

— Jane (@janepfrank) March 23, 2016

“Our security teams are laser focused on protecting our community’s Uber accounts. We use technical measures to detect any issues and are always enhancing the ways we protect our users’ accounts,” an Uber spokesperson said.

“We also encourage everyone in the Uber community to choose strong and unique usernames and passwords and to avoid using the same credentials for different online accounts.”

