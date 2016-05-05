There's an Uber for almost every letter of the alphabet

Ten years ago there wasn’t an Uber for anything. You couldn’t ping a network of technicians for immediate service — the closest thing was the Yellow Pages — and technicians couldn’t find clients through the same.

Then Uber came along, and within years there was an Uber for almost everything.

Using Google Autofill, we picked out the top Uber ideas for every letter and noted some examples when those startups really exist.

See: BlackJet, Skyüber, and Stat.

See: UrbanSitter and Boatbound. BlackBerry users, if you were wondering, can only access regular Uber through a workaround.

See: Handy, Clowder, and Kitchensurfing. Does Uber for car rentals really not exist?

See: Wag!, Heal, and Pager.

See: Alfred.

See: Cargomatic and Convoy. Uber for food is, of course, restaurant delivery.

See: Filld and WeFuel.

See: Blade, Gotham Air, Squire, and Shortcuts.

See: Geekatoo and HelloTech.

No services let you hire kids, though there are plenty that help you shuttle kids. As for kittens, that's a gimmick from Uber, not a startup in its own right.

See: 1Law, UpCounsel, Washio, Cleanly, Plowz&Mowz, and GreenPal.

See: Pikkup, GoShare, Soothe, and Zeel.

See: Zum, Zoplay, GLAMSQUAD, and Go2Nurse.

See: GladlyDo, KORC, MakeOffices, and ChangeLane.

See: Scoopshot, Picquest, GoShare, and buddytruk.

Again, it's hard to use Uber on a BlackBerry.

See: Reel and Curb Call.

See: PlowMe and Roadie.

See: Kram and zTailors.

See: Ubergrad (apparently, not a copyright violation) and 'brellaBox,

See: Wagon and JoeVolunteer.

See: Eaze, Nestdrop, Meadow, Grassp, Dave, and Canary.

See: Arro, Mowdo, and Provita.

Sorry, Blackberry users.

