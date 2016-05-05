There's an Uber for almost every letter of the alphabet

Ten years ago there wasn’t an Uber for anything. You couldn’t ping a network of technicians for immediate service — the closest thing was the Yellow Pages — and technicians couldn’t find clients through the same.
Then Uber came along, and within years there was an Uber for almost everything.
Using Google Autofill, we picked out the top Uber ideas for every letter and noted some examples when those startups really exist.
See: UrbanSitter and Boatbound. BlackBerry users, if you were wondering, can only access regular Uber through a workaround.
No services let you hire kids, though there are plenty that help you shuttle kids. As for kittens, that's a gimmick from Uber, not a startup in its own right.
