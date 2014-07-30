Uber Will Now Let Your Employer Pick Up Your Tab For Business Trips

Ridesharing app Uber will let its users bill their employers directly for business-related service.

Uber announced Uber for Business on its blog Tuesday. Businesses will be able to create accounts on Uber’s web portal and invite employees. By verifying their work email addresses, employees will be able to toggle between expensing business trips and paying for their own personal rides.

Uber for Business eliminates the hassle of employees filing expenses with paper receipts. In addition, Uber announced partnerships with spend management company Concur Solutions and American Express.

E-commerce company Gilt and Tesla Motors have piloted Uber for Business, according to the announcement.

Read the full Uber for Business announcement here.

